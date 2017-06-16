Cooler and Wetter Weekend

Much of the southern gulf coast is under a tornado watch. A tropical storm warning is in place from SE Texas into Louisiana. The max wind is about 50 mph. Land fall is expected near the Texas, Louisiana coast in less than 24 hours. Heavy rainfall and flooding is expected to continue in this region.

We aren't expecting any rain from Tropical Storm Cindy. However we are expecting a cold front to drop our temperatures and bring rain chances for the weekend. As this front approaches Friday our rain chances will increase, and ultimately it will absorb the tropical storm to our east after it makes landfall and continues to push north and then west.

The next couple of days will continue to be hot in Texoma. You can expect temperatures in the mid 90s throughout the rest of the week. Until the front drops our temperatures into the lower 80s. Some of us may see highs in the upper 70s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s with E winds 5-15 mph.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist