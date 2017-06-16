Dangerous Heat Today

Temperature will climb quickly today into the 90s by lunch. 100s can be expected later this afternoon. If you have outdoor activities planned today, try to get them done by noon to beat the worst of the heat. Dewpoints will stay high so expect muggy conditions through today. Sunday will be much different with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of rain as we head into Sunday night/Monday morning.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist