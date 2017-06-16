Really Hot for One More Day

Really hot weather will stick around into Saturday. Afternoon temperatures should be above 100 with high humidity levels making it feel more like 105-108. A rare mid June strong cold front will arrive Sunday, bringing a temporary end to the hot weather. Highs both Sunday and Monday will be in the 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will also be lower along with some rain chances. Lows will also dip into the 60s! Any drops we see won't last too long. More hot weather builds into the area toward the middle of next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist