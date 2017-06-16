Storms Tonight

Storms will be possible after midnight with a few being strong. I think the bark with these storms will be worse than the bite meaning they look worse than they are. Heavy rain, lightning, and small hail possible with these storms. Rain should move out by mid-morning on Monday leaving us dry the rest of the day. Temperatures warm up to the 90s again by mid-week. Another cool down is possible next weekend. If you're headed to the coast over the next week be sure to stay up to date on the weather. A tropical system will move towards the coast and bring heavy rain with flooding possible. The system could head for coastline anywhere from Texas to Florida. More will be know about the path of this system and its strength over the next few days.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist