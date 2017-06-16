6 Around Town

Posted: Friday, June 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT 2017-06-16 07:42:22 GMT Updated: Friday, June 16 2017 8:05 PM EDT 2017-06-17 00:05:47 GMT
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.
Posted: Friday, June 16 2017
President Donald Trump is outlining the financial health of the business assets he placed into a trust when he took office.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
Posted: Friday, June 16 2017
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
Posted: Friday, June 16 2017
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.