SLIDESHOW: Father's Day Photos

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18. Here are a few fun facts about the holiday.

According to Hallmark, Father's Day is the fourth largest card-sending occasion with 72 million cards sold every year.

In 1910, Spokane celebrated the first Father's Day on June 19.

A proclamation calling for Father's Day to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June was not signed until 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson.

It became permanently recognized by President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Friday, we asked our viewers to send us photos recognizing the #1 Dads from our community.

Take a look through our slideshow and see if your photo made it. Also, check out Newschannel 6 all weekend long to see if your photo makes it on TV!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved