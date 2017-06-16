SLIDESHOW: Father's Day Photos

White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
