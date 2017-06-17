Chefs use local food to whip up dishes at "Market to Menu"

Saturday was a day of fun cooking with fresh food at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market.

Local chefs whipped up dishes with local food at the “Market to Menu” event.

Everything from kid friendly meals, to gourmet dinners were served.

Chefs said they had fun cooking with local fruits and veggies.

Erik Scott with the Highlander Public House made a creation of fried squash.

“I love to support the local community and the local farmers,” said Scott. “They work hard every day just like I do and if I can use their vegetables and make awesome stuff and bring them some notoriety than that's what it is all about.”

The chefs came from Ganache Cupcake Lounge, The Highlander, and Pelicans.

Scott adds that the public could see fried squash on the menu in the future at the Highlander.