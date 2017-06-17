Chefs use local food to whip up dishes at "Market to Menu"

Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.
