Pancake breakfast raises money for local scholarships

A big celebration at Booker T. Washing elementary took place Saturday.

The sorority of Alpha Kappa Alpha is raising money for kids to go to college.

The Juneteenth breakfast was Saturday morning in the cafeteria of the school.

While the sorority has the pancake breakfast every year, they wanted to combine it this year to remember Juneteenth, which is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

The event included breakfast, gospel singing, a silent auction, and other activities all to raise money for the program.

“We're about service to mankind that's what our motto is for Alpha Kappa Alpha,” said Shunta McFadden, a coordinator for the event. “We've been doing this to make sure we've been giving back.”

This is the 25th year for the pancake breakfast.

Proceeds go toward scholarships for local teens.

Last year, the sorority raised over $5,000 in scholarships.