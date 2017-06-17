Dozens of kids try to hook biggest fish at Kid's Fishing Derby

Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
Wide-open US Open: 18 players separated by 3 shots; only 8 shots separate top from bottom.
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.
The City of Burkburnett held its Kid's Fishing Derby Saturday at Friendship Park.
