Dozens of kids try to hook biggest fish at Kid's Fishing Derby

The City of Burkburnett held its Kid's Fishing Derby Saturday at Friendship Park.

About 50 kids showed up and put their fishing skills to the test to try and hook the biggest fish.

Three kids caught 18-inch fish tying for first place. Those three won fishing rods donated by Red River Rod and Reel.

Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the ponds with the fish for the derby.

Grent Pattista, the Director of Burkburnett Parks and Recreation, said this event is all about giving little ones the chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

"Getting them outside, I mean this is awesome to have kids who actually get outside and enjoy the parks," said Pattista. "The Burkburnett parks are very nice."

He said it also gives people the chance to visit with one another and have a good time.

However, it was not just for the kiddos. On Facebook Anthony Lewis posted he had a great time with his daughter and even helped a little boy catch his first fish.

