"Let's Build Burkburnett" Trade Show helps homeowners and businesses

The "Let's Build Burkburnett" Trade Show was held Saturday at the Burkburnett Community Center.

The event focused on the housing industry and offered something for homeowners who are building, buying or repairing their homes.

There were roofers, plumbers, electricians and much more all in one location.

Russell Miller, with the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce, said this event is important for businesses and residents.

"It's just a way to promote business in Burkburnett and make a convenient way for people to find out about the things they need to do for their home," said Miller.

Many people came out to the free event and some even scored some door prizes.

