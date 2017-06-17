City of Burkburnett now accepting applications for board positions

The City of Burkburnett is now accepting applications for residents who want to fill a seat on one of the city's boards.

According to the city's Facebook page, it has openings on the Planning and Zoning Commission (alternate), the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department Pension Board and the Parks and Recreation Board.

For an application click here or you can get one at the Burkburnett City Hall. That is also where you will turn it in.

