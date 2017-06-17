Nighthawks lose to Danger and miss the playoffs - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nighthawks lose to Danger and miss the playoffs

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Wichita Falls Nighthawks vs. Nebraska Danger. / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls Nighthawks vs. Nebraska Danger. / Source: KAUZ
GRAND ISLAND, NE -

IFL Football

Wichita Falls Nighthawks  44
Nebraska Danger             59

