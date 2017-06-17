Nighthawks lose to Danger and miss the playoffs

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open _ not on the leader, but on the cut line.