Nighthawks lose to Danger and miss the playoffs

Sunday, June 18 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-06-18 05:13:30 GMT
Sunday, June 18 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-18 05:52:33 GMT
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.