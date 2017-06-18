Dogs test their skill at agility course

Sunday was a day devoted to the dogs at the MPEC in Wichita Falls.

Dogs from all over got to test their skill along an agility course.

The course had several obstacles of jumps, turns, and tunnels and the fastest dog is declared winner.

Dogs of any age can be trained to do these courses and there are categories from beginner to advanced competitor.

“It builds a bond between you and your dog,” said Dave Hodges president of the Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls. “It gives the dog something to do. They enjoy doing stuff and doing stuff with you. They become part of your family and if you see what goes on in the rings, you'll find out why.”

Sunday’s event wraps up at 2.

The obedience training club hosts agility courses in Wichita Falls four times a year.

