Texoma dads explain why they feel special being a father

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
While fathers are being honored across the country Sunday, many were honored in Texoma.

The Highlander Public House hosted a special brunch Sunday to honor all the dads out there.

The menu included a buffet complete with biscuits and gravy.

Some fathers we talked to said it takes something special to be a dad.
“It's just that bond between a father and your child,” said co-owner of the Highlander, Max Phipps.  “It's really special.”

“Every day is something new,” said Brian Wood, a father of 2.  “There's something changing you got to figure out it's different from each kid each day.  I think patience and just a deep love is really what I think makes the difference between a dad and a father.  You have to be willing not just to correct, but you have to be willing to teach and explain.”

NewsChannel6 wants to wish all the dads out there a Happy Father’s Day!
 

