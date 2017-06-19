Barwise weight room on WFISD board meeting agenda Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Barwise weight room on WFISD board meeting agenda Monday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Independent School District board members will meet Monday and are expected to go over the possibility of building a $200,000 weight room for Barwise Middle School.

At the last meeting on June 13th, some board members said they felt the cost was too high and suggested using portable buildings the district already owns.

At Monday's meeting, trustees will go over how much it will cost to get those portables set up.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Education Center in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Mother: Son tried to save Navy shipmates after collision

    Mother: Son tried to save Navy shipmates after collision

    Sunday, June 18 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-06-18 06:03:42 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:46:44 GMT

    The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.

    The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.

  • Forest fire kills 62 in Portugal; search on for more bodies

    Forest fire kills 62 in Portugal; search on for more bodies

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:43:33 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:46:34 GMT

    Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.

    Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.

  • Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

    Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:36:42 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:45:53 GMT
    The US military on Sunday shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict. (Source: CNN)The US military on Sunday shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict. (Source: CNN)

    The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

    The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

    •   
Powered by Frankly