Barwise weight room on WFISD board meeting agenda Monday

The Wichita Falls Independent School District board members will meet Monday and are expected to go over the possibility of building a $200,000 weight room for Barwise Middle School.

At the last meeting on June 13th, some board members said they felt the cost was too high and suggested using portable buildings the district already owns.

At Monday's meeting, trustees will go over how much it will cost to get those portables set up.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Education Center in Wichita Falls.

