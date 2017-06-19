Search for new superintendent tops Nocona ISD board meeting agenda

Nocona ISD is beginning its search for a new superintendent.

The district will create a timeline and talk about the qualifications they want in a candidate at Monday's board meeting.

The Bowie News reports the search comes after the current superintendent, Doctor Vickie Gearheart, announced that she will retire at the beginning of next year.

Board members will meet June 19 at 7 p.m in the NISD Board Room.

