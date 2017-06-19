Wichita Falls emergency center hosting free breakfast for first responders

A local emergency center in Wichita Falls is going to host a 'Burritos for Badges' breakfast to honor first responders in the county.

The breakfast is being held on Tuesday, June 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Neighbors Emergency Center on 3939 Kell Blvd.

Wichita Falls Police, Wichita Falls Firefighters, and Wichita County Sheriff's Deputies will be given a free breakfast burrito, fruit, coffee, and juice to start their day off strong.

First responders will also get a tour of the center that is an official rest stop for all law enforcement agencies.

If you have any questions you can give Neighbors Emergency Center a call at (940) 689-2060.

