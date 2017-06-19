BREAKING: Baylor County Sheriff resigns

Officials with the Baylor County Courthouse have confirmed to Newschannel 6 that Baylor County Sheriff David Biggerstaff, has resigned.

In a statement, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, Sheriff Biggerstaff submitted his letter of resignation to the county human resource director and the county judge.

The statement also said Sheriff Biggerstaff had requested a salary increase which the commissioner's court could not approve because the current budget could not be amended to increase or decrease an elected officials salary, during the term of this fiscal year.

The county is looking into procedures for an interim appointment by the commissioner's court.

