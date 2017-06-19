Launch Into Space camp at River Bend Nature Center starts soon

The River Bend Nature Center hosts many summer camps throughout the summer to get kids excited about the wonders of science.

The next camp will be on Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

It is being called Launch Into Space.

This camp shows kids the vast universe and the planets that inhabit it.

Campers will also build rocket ships that are out of this world.

The camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon and the cost is $90.

