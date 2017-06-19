BBB Bureau Briefs: Marketplace with accredited businesses

The Better Business Bureau is a marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other.

BBB Accredited Businesses fall into this category to uphold the integrity of the bureau.

These businesses support the services, mission, and vision of the BBB.

They meet the standard of trust.

Businesses are contractually obligated to resolve disputes.

They are constantly vetted and screened against a set of standards.

You can access the online directory of trustworthy businesses at bbb.org.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved