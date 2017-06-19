Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Anthony Thomas Gates, 47, is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

Gates is six feet three inches tall and weighs 290 pounds.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

