Manhunt Monday

Wichita County officials and construction workers are trying to keep the firing range project for Sheriff's deputies on track after a couple of setbacks.
The numbers are in for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office participation in the Click It or Ticket campaign.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
A committee is being formed to oversee the design and construction of the Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center.
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.
