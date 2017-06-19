WCSO give nearly 40 seat belt citations during Click It or Ticket campaign

The numbers are in for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office participation in the Click It or Ticket campaign.

The Texas Department of Transportation's annual campaign ran from May 22 to June 2.

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies gave 38 citations for seat belt violations, three for speeding, and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies gave eight registration violation warnings, four for stop light violations, and three for license plate violations.

The Click It or Ticket Campaign resulted in three total arrests by the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.

For a closer look at all the numbers see below:

Citations:

Seat Belt-38

Unrestrained Child-3

Speeding-3

Driver's License Violations-3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-1

Total Citations: 48

Warnings:

Seat Belt-8

Unrestrained Child-1

Speeding-10

License Place Violation-3

Registration Violation-8

Equipment Violation-2

Driver's License Violation s-4

Stop Light/Sign Violations-4

Other Traffic Violations-4

Warnings Issued: 44

Offenses:

Evading Arrest-1

Parole Violation-1

Driving While Intoxicated-1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd Offense-1

3 Total Arrests

Hours Worked-151 Hours

