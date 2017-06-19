Jim Bowie Days Barrel Racing

The 51st Annual Jim Bowie Day’s Celebration kicked off Monday night and is a week long event full of rodeo activities and fun for the family.

The event started with Barrel Racing, a rodeo event primarily for women.

Riders of all ages made their way out to the event including a 4-year-old cowgirl named Sage.

Sage said, her favorite rodeo sport is barrel racing and have been riding as long as she can remember.

Erika Ashley is one of the experienced riders and even competed in college on a scholarship.

The Bowie native said it’s good to be back home riding.

“This is my hometown where all my friends and family are so it's nice to show everyone what I do on a weekly basis,” said Ashley.

Andee Nored has been riding since she was three-years-old and has competed in over 2,000 rodeo events.

The teenage rider loves performing in front of her home town crowd where she received her riding name, Wild Child.

“The announcer that we used to have used to call me Wild Child ever since I was five, so it's just kind of stuck and so I really enjoy it,” said Nored.

The event is open to anyone and runs all until Saturday, June 24th.

Jim Bowie Days Event Calendar

Monday – Barrel Race

Tuesday- Youth Rodeo and Speed Racing

Wednesday – Roping and Mutton Bustin

Thursday - United Professional Rodeo Association/Texas Cowboys Rodeo Association

Friday – Parade and Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo

Saturday – Rodeo events and the crowning of the New 2017 Jim Bowie Days Queen

