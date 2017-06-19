Barwise weight room bids shot down, project still a go

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Democrats say they'll begin using procedural moves to slow the Senate's work to protest how Republicans are drafting their health care overhaul behind closed doors.
Wichita Falls Independent School District board members shot down all the bids for a new weight room at Barwise Middle School.
The 51st Annual Jim Bowie Day’s Celebration kicked off Monday night and is a week long event full of rodeo activities and fun for the family. The event started with Barrel Racing, a rodeo event primarily for women. Riders of all ages made their way out to the event including a 4-year-old cowgirl named Sage.
Wichita County officials and construction workers are trying to keep the firing range project for Sheriff's deputies on track after a couple of setbacks.
