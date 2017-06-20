Security upgrades coming to Faith Mission this summer

A home for dozens of Wichita Falls' homeless population is looking to upgrade its security system.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Faith Mission said several of its security camera slots have broken or missing cameras.

Steve Sparks, the CEO, said the upgraded security system will help protect their guests and staff from crimes.

"We trust God. That he's going to take care of us and he has so far," Sparks said.

They are going to replace their current cameras with 40 new cameras and a new wiring system.

"This way we'll be able to have evidence of it or maybe head off if they know they'll be on camera," Sparks said.

They currently have 32 camera slots, with only 20 functional cameras and six empty slots leaving blind spots. Sparks installed them five years ago.

The security cameras outside the building helped Wichita Falls Police Department solve several street crimes.

"We will be able to do a better job when they upgrade that," Sparks said.

One of their guests they are looking to protect is Reymundo Perez, 48, who has been struggling with his drug addiction for 25 years.

"I started losing everything little by little," Perez said.

Ever since he joined Faith Mission, almost three months ago, he has started to turn his life around. He has been sober for two months, the longest he has been sober for quite some time.

Perez is now looking to reconnect with his three children.

"I miss all my boys and hopefully they see that I changed a lot," Perez said.

Sparks said he wants to help Perez and others achieve their goal by keeping them safe. Sparks expects the new security to help in that mission.

The new security system will cost $27,000 and they already raised $20,000. Sparks said the new cameras should be installed by the end of summer.

There is also a hamburger and hotdog cookout taking place next month at Faith Mission to help feed the community.

It is being hosted by American National Bank and Trust. For more information about the cookout click here.

