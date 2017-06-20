WFPD investigating death of an infant

An investigation is under way following the death of a child in Wichita Falls on Monday.

Police were called out to a home on Lackland Circle around 11:00 a.m. for an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived on scene the infant was rushed to United Regional and was pronounced dead.

Officials with the WFPD said the baby was in the care of a family member at the time of the incident.

The medical examiner ordered an autopsy and the child's body was sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Child Protective Services as notified. WFPD officials said the investigation is still open.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

