WFPD recognized for exemplary police work

The Wichita Falls Police Department is being recognized by the Texas Police Chief's Association for accomplishing the Texas Best Practices Program.

On Monday the department was re-recognized at city council for reaching the feat a second time, making them just one of 59 state law enforcement agencies to do so.

Wichita Falls Police Chief, Manuel Borrego, said the program ensures that guidelines are being followed.

"It gives us an opportunity to let the citizens of Wichita Falls know what they already have," Chief Borrego said. "It validates that they have a professional police department. A police department that is out here to support them, service them, and here to protect them."

Chief Borrego said this recognition shows that his officers are doing their jobs with integrity and honor while living up to the standard.

He is extremely proud of each and every one of his employees and this would not have been possible without their hard work.

