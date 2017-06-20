Castaway Cove Waterpark hosting job fair tomorrow

If you are looking for a summer job you are in luck.

Castaway Cove Waterpark is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 21.

The water park is hiring for all positions.

The job fair is taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m at the water park located at 1000 Central Freeway E in Wichita Falls.

If you have any questions call (940) 322-5500.

