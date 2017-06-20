Wichita Falls gets rid of rideshare ordinance following state la - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls gets rid of rideshare ordinance following state law changes

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The city of Wichita Falls' rideshare ordinance that went into effect in November is no more.

On Monday, councilors voted to get rid of it because of House Bill 100.

The new state rideshare law overrides city law.

HB 100 does not require background checks, while the city ordinance did.

Since the new law took place, Lyft has begun service in Wichita Falls.

