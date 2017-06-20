Wichita Christian names new secondary principal

Wichita Christian School has announced the appointment of the new secondary principal and academic counselor.

Julie Foster served as Vice Principal and Principal of North Texas Christian Academy in McKinney, Texas.

Foster also taught in the classroom for 2006 to 2014. Foster received her Bachelors of Science in Mass Communications from Oklahoma Christian University and her Masters of Education in Leadership from Abilene Christian University.

"We are very fortunate that Julie Foster has accepted a position at Wichita Christian School as our Secondary Principal and Academic Counselor," said WCS Superintendent Tom Snell in a press release. "Mrs. Foster has an exemplary record as a strong academic and spiritual leader in her previous schools, so we are excited that she is bringing her considerable talents and abilities to WCS to strengthen the programs of our school and enhance the educational experience of our students."

Foster has two daughters that are 9 and 13 years old.

