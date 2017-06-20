Two teens arrested in connection to Faith Village vehicle burglaries

Authorities need your help finding the person(s) responsible for a saddle and tack theft from the Vernon College rodeo facility in Wilbarger County.
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is being recognized by the Texas Police Chief's Association for accomplishing the Texas Best Practices Program.
Tonight is night two of the 2017 Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series.
On Friday, June 16, detectives with the WFPD served arrest warrants at the Juvenile Detention Center to two juvenile boys, ages 15 and 16, for theft of a firearm.
