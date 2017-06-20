Two teens arrested in connection to Faith Village vehicle burglaries

Wichita Falls Police have made two arrests in connection to vehicle burglaries in the Faith Village area.

On Friday, June 16, detectives with the WFPD served arrest warrants at the Juvenile Detention Center to two juvenile boys, ages 15 and 16, for theft of a firearm.

The boys were in custody on unrelated charges.

The theft of a firearm charge stemmed from a vehicle that was broken into on the 4500 block of McNiel between June 6 and June 7.

Multiple vehicles on that block were broken into during that same time frame.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and police said further charges are possible.

