Wichita Falls to spend over $1 million on water utility improvements

A little more than $1 million will be spent by Wichita Falls to improve the city's water quality and overall reliability of the distribution system.

Monday, City Council members passed a resolution to spend that money to fix water pipes, mains, and valves.

City leaders believe it will result in fewer maintenance costs and fresher tap water that is less stagnant.

The project is expected to take 240 days to complete.

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved