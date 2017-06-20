Dog Waltz performing at Summer Concert Series

Tonight is night two of the 2017 Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series.

Dog Waltz will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. at South Weeks Park on Southwest Parkway.

Dog Waltz has been playing in Wichita Falls for five years. The musical group will play until 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the modern indie band.

The event is free and concessions will be available at this event. If you have an questions call the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

