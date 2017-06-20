Large redevelopment project coming to Professional Dr.

Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
A home for dozens of Texoma's homeless population is looking to upgrading their security system.
A home for dozens of Texoma's homeless population is looking to upgrading their security system.
American National Bank and Trust will host a hamburger and hotdog cookout at Wichita Falls Faith Refuge and Faith Mission on July 6. They said they expect to feed more than 130 people.
American National Bank and Trust will host a hamburger and hotdog cookout at Wichita Falls Faith Refuge and Faith Mission on July 6. They said they expect to feed more than 130 people.
The collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. in Clay County.
The collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. in Clay County.
A Wichita Falls restaurant owner has been inducted into the Texas Restaurant Association's Hall of Honor.
A Wichita Falls restaurant owner has been inducted into the Texas Restaurant Association's Hall of Honor.