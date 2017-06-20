Thieves hit Vernon College rodeo facility

Authorities need your help finding the person(s) responsible for a saddle and tack theft from the Vernon College rodeo facility in Wilbarger County.

An unidentified suspect, or suspects broke into the tack room belonging to Chad Smith between June 8 and June 16, 2017.

A Coats brand Team Roping saddle, 100 bits, and bridles, including a Larry Abbott made bit with 'CS' on the shank, and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Another notable item was a '308' stamp and Wayne Dollar #4 spurs engraved with 'CCHS Youth' were taken.

The other bits and bridles include four Larry Abbott custom bits, five Matt Humphries custom bits, six Cow Puncher bits, five Greg Darnell custom bits and three Dutton custom bits.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the ones responsible for the crime.

The case is being investigated by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association's special rangers and local law enforcement.

If you have any information about this crime call (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Scott Williamson at (940) 636-6203.

Tips can be made anonymous.

