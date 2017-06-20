Three new buses coming to Wichita Falls fleet

New city buses are coming to Wichita Falls. This is something city leaders believe could allow for more routes and options for residents.

On Monday, council members passed a resolution to purchase three new buses for just over $1.25 million.

However, the city will not have to spend any money on the purchases.

Wichita Falls was awarded grants from the Federal Transit Administration that the city applied for in February.

Mayor Stephen Santellana said this will help improve the public transit system.

"When it comes to these bus routes, we're restricted and limited by what we have," Mayor Santellana said. "Adding three buses and adding more routes gives an opportunity to the citizens for better transportation needs."

The three buses will be the exact same as the current ones.

Mayor Santellana said no buses will be taken out of the fleet because of the future additions.

