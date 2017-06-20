DPS identify person killed in deadly accident in Clay County

Deadly Accident on U.S. 287 Between Jolly and Henrietta

UPDATE: DPS Trooper Dan Buesing has confirmed the victim to be James Norman Scott, 65, of Bowie, Texas.

DPS troopers responded to the accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 287 between Jolly and Henrietta.

The collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. in Clay County.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities arrived.

Scott was driving northbound when he veered onto the right shoulder of U.S. 287 where a man and his teenage son were parked making a phone call.

Scott crashed into the back of their vehicle. The man and his son were taken to United Regional to be treated for serious injuries.

TxDOT said the northbound lanes have been reduced to one lane while investigators case the scene.

3 mi. North of Henrietta: NB US 287 is reduced to one lane for fatal wreck investigation. Expect delays as law enforcement works the scene. — TxDOT Wichita Falls (@TXDOTWF) June 20, 2017

There is no update on man and his son's condition.

