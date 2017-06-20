New hotel & conference center details taking longer than anticipated

Wichita Falls leaders continue to work towards finalizing a new hotel and conference center near the MPEC, but it is taking a little longer than anticipated.

On Monday, councilors tabled an ordinance to authorize a $7.6 million certificate of obligation.

The city said it is still working with Gatehouse Capitol to work out all the details.

That item will be back on the agenda July 18.

