Local restaurant owner receives statewide honor

A Wichita Falls restaurant owner has been inducted into the Texas Restaurant Association's Hall of Honor.

Scott Plowman, owner of Pelican's Restaurant and The Parkway Grill received the highest award the association can give a restaurant owner.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 8 in Dallas.

To qualify for this honor nominees must have a minimum of 15 years of TRA membership and exemplify superior business ethics.

"Induction into the Hall of Honor is the highest award we can give to publicly recognize those who have been great leaders, successful business people and a true beacon to others," said Richie Jackson, TRA CEO in a statement. "Scott has worked tirelessly to help his colleagues succeed and in serving others, he elevates the entire industry. We couldn't be more proud to honor him."

Plowman began his restaurant career in 1979 at Pelican's Restaurant in El Paso as a dishwasher.

He worked his way up to a manager and was transferred to the Pelican's in Lubbock in 1984.

A sales acquisition of that store led to Plowman's transfer to The Parkway Grill in Wichita Falls.

In July 2001, Plowman opened an independently-owned Pelican's in Wichita Falls and the store will be celebrating its 16th anniversary next month.

Plowman has been a member of the TRA since 1985 and officials said he has been an integral part of the association.

TRA officials said Plowman's philosophy both personally and professionally is giving back to the community that supports him.

"This award means so much to me," Plowman said in a release. "When I look at the other recipients who have gone before me, they are people for whom I have the greatest amount of respect and admiration. This honor represents integrity, hard work, character and giving back to the community and I'm deeply honored to stand among my mentors and friends."

For his next chapter, Plowman will be opening a new restaurant, 35 Tavern and Grill, in El Paso with longtime friend Anthony Duncan.

