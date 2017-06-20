Local bank to feed hundreds at cookout this July

American National Bank and Trust will host a hamburger and hotdog cookout at Wichita Falls Faith Refuge and Faith Mission on July 6.

Officials said they expect to feed more than 130 people.

They will have "goody bags" for adults and children.

Kids will receive crayons, coloring books, and other fun gifts.

The event is open to the public at will go from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

