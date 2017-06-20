Bowie city leaders appoint new council member

A new council member was sworn in at the Bowie City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Gaylynn Buress is filling the unexpired North Ward Precinct 1 term previously held by Mayor Scott Davis.

Buress has lived in Bowie for about 25 years.

She said she wants to sit on the council because she does not want to see her city suffer.

“I care most about the town,” said Buress. “I want the citizens to like living here again, I want everybody to be happy with where they live.”

Buress said she hopes to learn a lot while serving as a city leader and will do what she can do to improve Bowie.

Buress will fill that position for a year and a half.

