Bowie city leaders appoint new council member

At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Scott Davis said this increase must be done.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Scott Davis said this increase must be done.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Crews are still investigating what caused a wind turbine to collapse in Windthorst last Friday. The wind turbine collapsed just outside of Windthorst on Oliver Wells Road.
Crews are still investigating what caused a wind turbine to collapse in Windthorst last Friday. The wind turbine collapsed just outside of Windthorst on Oliver Wells Road.
A new council member was sworn in at the Bowie City Council meeting Tuesday night.
A new council member was sworn in at the Bowie City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.
Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.