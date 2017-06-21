T-O Junior Golf Tournament: round 2 highlights

Robert Garcia, Jr. celebrates his birdie on the 18th green Tuesday in the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament / Source: KAUZ

Watch highlights of the 2nd round of the T-O Junior from the Champions Course at Weeks Park!

Girls highlights feature 2015 champion Savanah Snyder, 2016 champion ShaeBug Scarberry, Randi Romack and Alison Gastelum.

Boys highlights feature Jason Pittman III, round-1 leader Saxon Ross, Zachary Slayton, Robert Garcia, Jr., Jzeke Dukes, 2nd-round leader Robby Evans, Holliday's Conner Key, Rider's Jesse Baze and Collin Page and Vernon's Matthew Long!

The 3rd and final round tees off Wednesday morning at Wichita Falls Country Club. The girls' leaders will tee off at 8 a.m., and the boys' leaders will start at 1:40 p.m., both from the 1st tee.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved