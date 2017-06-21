Rollover on 287 sends 3 to the hospital

Three people are hospitalized after an early morning rollover crash in the Falls.
A Wichita Falls man is facing charges for shooting up a house on Harlan Avenue early Wednesday morning.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Scott Davis said this increase must be done.
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.
Crews are still investigating what caused a wind turbine to collapse in Windthorst last Friday. The wind turbine collapsed just outside of Windthorst on Oliver Wells Road.
