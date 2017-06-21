Rollover on 287 sends 3 to the hospital

First Responders at the scene of rollover on 287 (Source: KAUZ)

Three people are hospitalized after an early morning rollover crash in the Falls.

Early Wednesday morning, Wichita Falls police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on 287 toward Wichita Falls with four people inside when it rolled over.

They believe one person was ejected from the car.

Two adults and one child were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say one person in the accident was transported to Dallas with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the driver who walked away from the scene was intoxicated.

A witness to the crash says the driver of that vehicle was driving fast and lost control of the car.

Police believe alcohol and speed was a factor in the accident that flipped the car upside down in a ditch.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved