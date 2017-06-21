Gunshots call on Harlan Avenue leads to arrest

WFPD on the scene of a gunshot incident (Source: KAUZ)

WFPD officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Harlan Avenue (Source: KAUZ)

A Wichita Falls man is facing charges for shooting up a house on Harlan Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Wichita Falls police say they responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of Harlan Avenue some time earlier.

Authorities say a man was assaulted, but left by the time the police arrived.

Police say the man then went home, got a gun, and came back to that same residence on Harlan Avenue and shot up the house just before 3 a.m.

After the shooting, witnesses say the suspect walked back to his and was picked up by police.

The suspect was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Officials say he is likely to be charged with Aggravated Assault and may face other charges.

