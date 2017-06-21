Man booked into jail following shooting on Harlan Avenue

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars following a shooting early Wednesday morning on Harlan Avenue.

Stephen Marquis Tillman, 42, is charged with Assault Family Violence following the incident around 2:43 a.m.

Police said there was a disturbance at a home on Harlan Ave. where Tillman was assaulted, but he was gone by the time officers arrived.

WFPD officials said Tillman went home, got a gun, came back to the home on Harlan Ave. and shot at the house.

Tillman was picked up by officers following the shooting and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was booked into the Wichita County Jail around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

