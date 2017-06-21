Fort Worth man sentenced to eights years in prison following trial in Wilbarger Co.

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Wilbarger County jury Tuesday following a two-day trial for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On October 20, 2016, William Cody Lightfoot, 27, was stopped by a DPS trooper for speeding.

During a routine license check, the trooper discovered that Lightfoot had an outstanding warrant for violation of a protective order in Tarrant County.

After Lightfoot was placed under arrest the trooper was given consent to search his vehicle.

The trooper found a loaded .45 caliber pistol covered by a jacket and placed partially under the passenger seat.

Due to the prior felony convictions, Lightfoot is not permitted to carry a gun under Texas law.

In addition to the eight-year prison sentence, the jury ordered Lightfoot to pay $10,000 fine.

District Attorney Staley Heatly prosecuted the case while District Judge Mike Bird presided over the trial.

Lightfoot was represented by Nick Davis and Blake Burns of Fort Worth.

