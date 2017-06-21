Juneteenth celebration kicks off this Saturday in Electra

Electra is having a big celebration, Juneteenth style.

It will be at the Electra Community Center on Saturday.

There will be a parade at 10:00 a.m. and the event begins at 11:00 a.m.

There will be concessions, vendors, and plenty of fun for kids and adults.

A raffle will also be held with tickets at $1 and six for $5.

