Art and Soul Festival this Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls

This Saturday in Wichita Falls, downtown will come alive with a combination of art and music with the Art and Soul Festival.

Tickets are $5 and children 12 and under get in free.

There will be plenty of art to see and music to listen to, including Big Sam's Funky Nation who has performed at festivals all over the country.

The festival is taking place from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

