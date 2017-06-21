EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Dominic Thrasher murder suspect

On Wednesday, Newschannel 6 Evening Anchor Chris Horgen sat down with murder suspect Justin Love.

Love will soon stand trial for the June 2015 shooting death of Dominic Thrasher.

It was the first murder of 2015 when Thrasher was gunned down at the intersection of Yuma Trail and Gunnison Drive in the City View area.

The first arrest in connection with the crime was made on July 29, 2015. Whitney O'Brien was arrested following a search warrant, evidence and anonymous tips to WFPD.

The final two suspects wanted in connection to Thrasher's murder were charged in August of 2015.

Blayne Brooks was already in custody in the Wichita County Jail on unrelated charges. Love was taken into custody in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Prosecutors said Brooks was the person who shot Thrasher during his trial in November of 2016 when he was convicted. Brooks was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney, John Gillespie spoke with Newschannel 6 following the sentencing phase,"You just saw a massive cover up with really no remorse at all from this defendant. I think justice was served today. He fired six or seven shots. If you think about that, he pointed a gun at another human being and kept pulling the trigger over and over. And I think that's why he's being locked up for 60 years."

Whitney O'Brien has yet to stand trial for her participation in the crime.

Justin Love was set to stand trial this year but in May he requested a change of venue. Love told the judge with all of the attention he has received there is no way he can get a fair trial in Wichita County.

In late May, Love's attorney, Mark Barber was disqualified from representing Love by Judge Robert Brotherton.

Judge Brotherton said Barber had made himself a likely witness in the trial of Justin Love by improperly disclosing a prosecution file to Justin Love's wife.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday morning with Newschannel 6, Justin Love claimed his innocence, told his version of what happened the day Dominic Thrasher was killed and much more.

