Kell House hosting annual Fourth of July parade and festival

The Wichita County Heritage Society wants you to take a step back in time this Fourth of July.

Officials want you to come out for the 33rd Annual Most Patriotic Parade.

The fun will begin with open registration for the parade at 8:15 a.m. at the corner of 8th and Ohio.

Entry is free and first and second place ribbons will be awarded in four categories.

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will end at the Kell House Museum.

Parade goers are encouraged to line up and cheer on their favorite entries and wave to local dignitaries, Lady Liberty, and Uncle Sam.

After the parade, the Kell House Museum will host an old-fashioned salute to America.

Then the games will begin. A cake walk, face painting, yard games, and more will be taking place from 9:30 a.m. to Noon.

Space is available for non-profits interested in setting up an activity booth.

For more information, you can call the Kell House Museum at (940) 723-2712.

